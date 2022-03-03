Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) to post ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IMV’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.11). IMV posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that IMV will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow IMV.

Separately, Raymond James set a $1.75 price objective on IMV and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMV. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in IMV by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 148,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of IMV by 13,722.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 41,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 13.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IMV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.18. 93,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,672. The stock has a market cap of $97.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.30. IMV has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

IMV Company Profile

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

