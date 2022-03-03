Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.91 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $44.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.30 million. Tactile Systems Technology posted sales of $42.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year sales of $236.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $236.35 million to $237.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $277.13 million, with estimates ranging from $265.10 million to $283.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.44). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCMD shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 20.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 315.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.34. The stock had a trading volume of 167,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,043. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.16. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $61.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.46 million, a PE ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

