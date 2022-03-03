Zacks: Analysts Expect Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Canoo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the highest is ($0.50). Canoo reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 657.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canoo will report full-year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.45). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Canoo.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS.

GOEV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Canoo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Canoo during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Canoo during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Canoo in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Canoo in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canoo stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,794,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,362. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average is $7.59. Canoo has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

