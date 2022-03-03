Zacks: Analysts Expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Kennametal posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $486.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 6.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Kennametal by 43.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 119,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 36,007 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Kennametal by 102,959.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 38,095 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Kennametal by 39.2% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 21,858 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Kennametal during the third quarter worth about $302,000.

NYSE KMT traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $31.67. The stock had a trading volume of 786,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.39. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

