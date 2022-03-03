Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to Post $1.09 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Abiomed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. Abiomed reported earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABMD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.75.

In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total value of $359,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.19, for a total value of $965,311.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,412 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,956 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,649,511,000 after purchasing an additional 287,541 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Abiomed by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,839,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,379,206,000 after purchasing an additional 106,270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Abiomed by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,029,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $728,841,000 after purchasing an additional 46,309 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,086,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,281,000 after purchasing an additional 106,551 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,023,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $367,771,000 after purchasing an additional 61,601 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABMD opened at $315.85 on Thursday. Abiomed has a 52-week low of $261.27 and a 52-week high of $379.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $314.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 109.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.32.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

