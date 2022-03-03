Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) to announce $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. El Pollo Loco reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover El Pollo Loco.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on LOCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on El Pollo Loco in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.01. The stock had a trading volume of 182,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,537. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $475.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.98. El Pollo Loco has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $20.34.

In related news, COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of El Pollo Loco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $324,813.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCO. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 0.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 9.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 15.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. 47.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About El Pollo Loco (Get Rating)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on El Pollo Loco (LOCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.