Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.36). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hepion Pharmaceuticals.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.
Shares of HEPA stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.22. 248,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,673. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $2.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32.
Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.
