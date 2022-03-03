Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.36). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hepion Pharmaceuticals.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 204.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 23,584 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 33,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp raised its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 100,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEPA stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.22. 248,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,673. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $2.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

