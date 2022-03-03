Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IBEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.34. IBEX posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBEX will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. IBEX had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on IBEX from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IBEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of IBEX by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IBEX by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 277,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IBEX by 18.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IBEX by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of IBEX by 5.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 120,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBEX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.04. The stock had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.29 million, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.80. IBEX has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average is $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

