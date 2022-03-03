Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Kingstone Companies posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 160%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kingstone Companies.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KINS. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Kingstone Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded Kingstone Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ KINS traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $5.26. The company had a trading volume of 609 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,816. The firm has a market cap of $55.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.73. Kingstone Companies has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KINS. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 80,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 291,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 47,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,614 shares in the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

