Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) to post sales of $65.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.54 million and the highest is $73.20 million. Ready Capital posted sales of $22.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 188.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year sales of $271.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $205.55 million to $346.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $198.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a net margin of 39.09% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Ready Capital by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 32,105 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ready Capital by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,924,000 after buying an additional 279,594 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ready Capital by 238.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,210,000 after buying an additional 279,906 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Ready Capital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Ready Capital by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 189,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 18,956 shares during the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RC opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.24. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

