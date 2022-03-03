Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Will Post Earnings of -$1.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) will announce ($1.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.98) and the lowest is ($1.14). Six Flags Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($1.12) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.33 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 190.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.23.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.83 per share, for a total transaction of $945,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.51 per share, for a total transaction of $7,502,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 340,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,881,250. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIX traded down $1.27 on Monday, hitting $41.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,584. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 2.37. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $35.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.87.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

