Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings. Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

TME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $5.70 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

Shares of NYSE:TME traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.82. 872,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,087,781. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.19. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 26,415 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 659,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 451,710 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1,386.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 407,261 shares in the last quarter. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.