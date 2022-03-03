Zacks: Brokerages Expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.82. BJ’s Wholesale Club posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full-year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.12.

In other news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,047,000 after buying an additional 703,502 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,837,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,912,000 after buying an additional 362,589 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,811,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,097,000 after buying an additional 22,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,358,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,397,000 after buying an additional 93,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,944,000.

BJ stock opened at $65.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $37.15 and a 52 week high of $74.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club (Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

