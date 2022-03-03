Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) to report $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.74. First Mid Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 13,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,704,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 233,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 32,569 shares in the last quarter. 35.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Mid Bancshares stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $41.18. 22,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,718. First Mid Bancshares has a 52 week low of $36.48 and a 52 week high of $45.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.88 and a 200 day moving average of $41.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

