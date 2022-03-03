Zacks: Brokerages Expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HEICO’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.61. HEICO reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that HEICO will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. HEICO had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.29.

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $151.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.58. HEICO has a one year low of $117.06 and a one year high of $153.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.15, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.76%.

In other HEICO news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,279,353.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HEICO by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in HEICO during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in HEICO by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in HEICO during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in HEICO during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

