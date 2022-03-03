Zacks: Brokerages Expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.41 Billion

Analysts expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) to post $2.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.43 billion and the lowest is $2.39 billion. Insight Enterprises posted sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year sales of $9.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.89 billion to $10.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.27 billion to $10.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share.

NSIT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NSIT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.47. The company had a trading volume of 144,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,527. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.09 and a 200-day moving average of $98.60. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $82.95 and a 12 month high of $111.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.78.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.46 per share, for a total transaction of $7,956,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total transaction of $204,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 180,052 shares of company stock worth $18,089,339 and sold 30,500 shares worth $3,132,755. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSIT. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,324,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $299,501,000 after purchasing an additional 481,145 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,660,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,772,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 290.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,907,000 after acquiring an additional 138,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $12,362,000.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

