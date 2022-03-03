Zacks: Brokerages Expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Novan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the lowest is ($0.46). Novan reported earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novan will report full year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.49). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to $4.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Novan had a negative net margin of 1,003.79% and a negative return on equity of 152.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS.

NASDAQ NOVN traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $3.54. The company had a trading volume of 58,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.83. Novan has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $20.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Novan in the 4th quarter worth $1,436,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Novan during the second quarter worth $2,946,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,325,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Novan by 557.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 75,646 shares during the last quarter. 8.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline includes SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

