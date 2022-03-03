Zacks: Brokerages Expect Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) to Announce $0.97 EPS

Analysts expect Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Syneos Health reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full-year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $5.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYNH shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.14.

In related news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $190,694.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,159 shares of company stock valued at $694,768. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYNH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,605,000 after acquiring an additional 707,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,599,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,872,000 after acquiring an additional 82,093 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,200,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,488,000 after acquiring an additional 653,520 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,806,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,024,000 after acquiring an additional 59,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,611,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,511,000 after acquiring an additional 31,598 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYNH traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.73. 496,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.57. Syneos Health has a 52-week low of $69.53 and a 52-week high of $104.18.

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

