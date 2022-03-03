Zacks Investment Research Lowers Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) to Hold

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arconic Corporation is a provider of aluminum sheet, plate and extrusions, as well as architectural products to transportation, aerospace, industrial, packaging and building and construction markets. Arconic Corporation is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Get Arconic alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Arconic from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.82. The stock had a trading volume of 95,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,682. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.03. Arconic has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.46.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.85). Arconic had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Arconic will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Arconic by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after buying an additional 15,182 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the second quarter worth $208,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Arconic by 14.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic in the second quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Arconic by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 534,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,038,000 after purchasing an additional 76,507 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arconic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arconic (ARNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.