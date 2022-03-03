Zacks Investment Research Lowers Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

Separately, Colliers Securities lowered Immersion from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

IMMR stock opened at $5.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $176.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.77. Immersion has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $11.68.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Immersion had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 35.58%. On average, analysts predict that Immersion will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Immersion news, Director Eric Singer purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $237,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 12,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $65,368.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,838 shares of company stock worth $81,735 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 287.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,264,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 937,629 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,698,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 754,286 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 12,442.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 537,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 532,889 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 139.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 680,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 395,920 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the third quarter worth about $2,609,000. 45.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

