Zacks Investment Research Lowers LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LifeMD Inc. is a telehealth company. It offers a full portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. The company combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and unique over-the-counter products. Its network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers. LifeMD Inc., formerly known as Conversion Labs, is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, BTIG Research cut their price target on LifeMD from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:LFMD opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. LifeMD has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.70.

In other LifeMD news, Director Bertrand Velge bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $113,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 35.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD during the third quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD during the third quarter worth $70,000. 27.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

