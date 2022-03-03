Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) to “Hold”

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgeline Digital, Inc. is a digital engagement company. The Company’s Bridgeline’s iAPPS platform integrates Web Content Management, e-commerce, e-marketing, Social Media management and Web Analytics. The iAPPS suite of products include iAPPS Content Manager, iAPPS Commerce, iAPPS Marketier, iAPPS Analyzer, iAPPSds and iAPPS Social. Bridgeline Digital, Inc., formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc., is based in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

NASDAQ BLIN remained flat at $$1.88 during trading hours on Thursday. 26,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10. Bridgeline Digital has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $19.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.81.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 24.84% and a negative return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bridgeline Digital by 8.1% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 26.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 63.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

