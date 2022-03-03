Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) to “Hold”

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Churchill Downs, the world’s most legendary racetrack, has conducted Thoroughbred racing and presented America’s greatest race, the Kentucky Derby. Churchill Downs, Inc. has Five racetracks; Six casinos; Big Fish Games, the world’s largest distributor of casual games; The country’s leading online wagering business, TwinSpires.com; A video poker business, A multi-state network of off-track betting (OTB) facilities; and a collection of racing-related data, totalisator and telecommunication companies that support CDI’s sports and gaming operations. CDI owes much to its horse racing heritage and is expanding on that tradition while evolving its business mix, management team and growth strategies to navigate any challenges. CDI’s launch of TwinSpires.com, an advance-deposit waging platform that allows customers to wager on horse racing from computers, tablet devices and smart phones, created another retail outlet for wagering transactions and data distribution. “

CHDN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.25.

CHDN stock opened at $243.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $175.01 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.64.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.48 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 92.04%. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 290.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

