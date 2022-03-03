Zacks Investment Research Upgrades EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Buy

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $56.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.26% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “EPR Properties is specialty real estate investment trust that invests in three primary segments: Entertainment, Recreation and Education. Its properties include megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, and destination recreational and specialty properties. EPR Properties is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EPR. Citigroup increased their target price on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.30.

EPR stock opened at $50.79 on Tuesday. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $41.14 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.64.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.39 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $120,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

