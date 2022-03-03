Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) to “Buy”

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Shares of NASDAQ:GLTO opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.03. Galecto has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $16.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLTO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Galecto in the third quarter worth about $37,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Galecto by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Galecto in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Galecto in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galecto in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

