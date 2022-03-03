Zacks Investment Research Upgrades KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) to Hold

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KnowBe4 Inc. is a provider of security awareness platform. KnowBe4 Inc. is based in TAMPA BAY, Fla. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. upped their price target on KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

NASDAQ KNBE opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. KnowBe4 has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $36.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average of $23.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion and a PE ratio of -196.53.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.09 million. KnowBe4 had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. KnowBe4’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KnowBe4 will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $28,129.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in KnowBe4 by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 808,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after purchasing an additional 492,546 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in KnowBe4 by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 18,676 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in KnowBe4 by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,928,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,179 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 4th quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 4th quarter valued at $553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

