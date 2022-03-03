Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) to Buy

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Seiko Epson Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing, sales, marketing and servicing of information-related equipment, electronic devices, precision products and other products. The Information Equipment segment manufactures and offers computers and peripherals, including PCs, printers, scanners and projectors. The Electronic Devices and Precision Equipment segment is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of quartz devices, semiconductors, and displays, watches, plastic corrective lenses, and factory automation equipment. Seiko Epson Corporation has its head office in Suwa, Nagano. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEKEY opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Seiko Epson has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $10.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.95.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seiko Epson will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.

