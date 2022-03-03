Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Director Sells $109,870.54 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 1,934 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $109,870.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Zillow Group stock opened at $56.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of -64.47 and a beta of 1.33. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $162.51.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,022,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,142,000 after purchasing an additional 18,874 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 39.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,800,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,794 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 23.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 1,982.0% during the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 66,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 63,542 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Zillow Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 740,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,282,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Zillow Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.