ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of ZIP stock opened at $1.42 on Monday. ZIP has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $10.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.87.
About ZIP (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ZIP (ZIZTF)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for ZIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.