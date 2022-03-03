ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ZIP stock opened at $1.42 on Monday. ZIP has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $10.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.87.

About ZIP (Get Rating)

Zip Co Limited provides point-of-sale credit and digital payment services to consumers and merchants in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, New Zealand, and South Africa. The company operates through ZIP AU, Zip Global, and Spotcap segments. It offers integrated retail finance solutions to merchants in the retail, education, health, and travel industries through online and in store.

