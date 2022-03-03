Zoltav Resources (LON:ZOL) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.10

Zoltav Resources Inc. (LON:ZOL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 18.10 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.07). Zoltav Resources shares last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.14), with a volume of 8,000 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 18.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 27.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10.

About Zoltav Resources (LON:ZOL)

Zoltav Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in Russia. The company holds interests in the Bortovoy license covering an area of 3,215 square kilometers with proved plus probable reserves of 750 billion cubic feet of gas, and 3.9 million barrels of oil and condensate located in the Saratov region of south western Russia.

