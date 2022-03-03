Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.09% of Zoom Video Communications worth $69,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 25.0% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $121.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.43. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.26 and a 12-month high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citic Securities started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.57.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total transaction of $968,619.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $2,319,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,879 shares of company stock valued at $24,841,304 over the last 90 days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

