Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Lowered to $145.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $235.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “inline” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.23% from the company’s previous close.

ZM has been the subject of several other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.92 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.57.

ZM opened at $121.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $114.26 and a 12-month high of $406.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.43.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.22, for a total transaction of $213,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total value of $968,619.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,879 shares of company stock valued at $24,841,304 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 10.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 25.0% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

