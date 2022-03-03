ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.140-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $226 million-$228 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.64 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.710-$0.730 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.14. 1,729,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,925,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 885.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $37.86 and a one year high of $79.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.58 and its 200 day moving average is $62.08.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $86.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.55.

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $905,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 326,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $18,882,192.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,828,420 shares of company stock valued at $220,683,485. 24.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 331.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

