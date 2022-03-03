Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 45.14% and a negative net margin of 24.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.38. The stock had a trading volume of 103,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,020. Zuora has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.01. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 2.17.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZUO. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $78,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $75,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,196 over the last three months. 12.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Zuora by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Zuora by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 24.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

