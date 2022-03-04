-$0.06 EPS Expected for ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ClearSign Technologies’ earnings. ClearSign Technologies also reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ClearSign Technologies.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLIR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ClearSign Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ CLIR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,463. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $41.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.95. ClearSign Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 211.1% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 6.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 15,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

