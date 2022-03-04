$0.09 EPS Expected for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) will announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NOW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.10. NOW reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 325%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.10 million. NOW had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS.

DNOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens raised NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in NOW by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 55,808 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NOW by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,477,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,256,000 after purchasing an additional 369,223 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in NOW during the 4th quarter worth about $721,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in NOW by 467.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 80,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 66,024 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in NOW by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

DNOW traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.44. 670,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,881. NOW has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.84 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.54.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

