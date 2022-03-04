$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.11. Denny’s posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,200%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 19.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on DENN. StockNews.com cut Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,064,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,774,000 after acquiring an additional 20,964 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 113.0% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 902,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,742,000 after acquiring an additional 478,587 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 53.8% during the third quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 200,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,257,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,718,000 after acquiring an additional 33,888 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.09. The stock had a trading volume of 27,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,190. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $20.02. The company has a market capitalization of $956.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.62.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

