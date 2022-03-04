$0.14 EPS Expected for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) to post earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eldorado Gold’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.14. Eldorado Gold posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eldorado Gold.

EGO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

EGO opened at $11.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.37. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $12.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 44.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 385,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 118,489 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 16.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,784,000 after acquiring an additional 143,736 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. 56.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

