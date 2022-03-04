-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) will report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sientra’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.19). Sientra posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sientra.
Several equities analysts recently commented on SIEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a report on Thursday, November 11th.
Sientra stock opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.52. The stock has a market cap of $156.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.10. Sientra has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $9.14.
About Sientra
Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.
