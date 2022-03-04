-$0.20 EPS Expected for CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CS Disco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.16). The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CS Disco will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CS Disco.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.59 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis.

LAW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CS Disco from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen cut their target price on CS Disco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.23.

LAW stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.13. 341,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,451. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.16. CS Disco has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $69.41.

In other CS Disco news, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $2,020,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 30,635 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $1,067,629.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,819 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,898.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in CS Disco during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

