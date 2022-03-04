$0.32 EPS Expected for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.52. Telephone and Data Systems reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

In related news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $183,762.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDS. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $17.90. The company had a trading volume of 13,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,542. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 69.31%.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

