$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s earnings. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 364.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust.

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 637.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 68,538 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 18.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 105,742 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 34.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 16,352 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 29.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 39.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. 17.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.76. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.90%.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (Get Rating)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.