-$0.41 EPS Expected for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) to report ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Delek US’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the highest is ($0.08). Delek US reported earnings of ($1.69) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Delek US.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. The company’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.25) EPS.

DK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.45.

DK opened at $16.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.26. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.84. Delek US has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08.

In other Delek US news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $307,178.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 170,419 shares of company stock worth $7,349,181 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 53,006 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 308,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 167,189 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at $1,532,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 391.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 158,399 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delek US (DK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.