-$0.81 EPS Expected for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.81) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.85) and the highest is ($0.76). Marinus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to $0.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRNS. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lion Point Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 3,631,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,152,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,016,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,841,000 after purchasing an additional 19,686 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,349,000 after purchasing an additional 441,349 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,929,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,623,000 after purchasing an additional 36,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,725,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,961,000 after purchasing an additional 22,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.34. The stock had a trading volume of 10,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.35. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.