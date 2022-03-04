-$0.81 EPS Expected for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.81) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.85) and the highest is ($0.76). Marinus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 21st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to $0.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marinus Pharmaceuticals.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRNS. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.
NASDAQ:MRNS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.34. The stock had a trading volume of 10,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.35. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
About Marinus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.
