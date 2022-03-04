$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. Perrigo posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year sales of $4.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Perrigo news, VP Todd W. Kingma bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $112,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.88 per share, for a total transaction of $479,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 19,655 shares of company stock valued at $727,691. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Perrigo in the third quarter worth approximately $342,311,000. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 445.0% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,969,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 21.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,110,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,848 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,622,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Perrigo by 1,723.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,319,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,449,000 after buying an additional 1,247,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.16. 29,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,931. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $34.53 and a 52 week high of $50.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.32%.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

