$1.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the lowest is $1.22. Taylor Morrison Home reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year earnings of $8.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $9.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $42,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,220 shares of company stock valued at $5,791,099 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMHC traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,472,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,577. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $35.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average of $30.12.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

