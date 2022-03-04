$1.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Churchill Downs posted earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year earnings of $9.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $10.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.52 to $13.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Churchill Downs.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 92.04%. The firm had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.25.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $235.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.70. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $175.01 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Churchill Downs (CHDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.