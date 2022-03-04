$1.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Churchill Downs posted earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year earnings of $9.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $10.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.52 to $13.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 92.04%. The firm had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.25.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $235.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.70. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $175.01 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Earnings History and Estimates for Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

