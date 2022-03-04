$1.42 EPS Expected for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the highest is $1.46. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $5.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $5.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $6.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Federal Realty Investment Trust.
Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 27.49%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,559,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,577,000 after acquiring an additional 372,411 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 337,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,976,000 after buying an additional 78,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,638,000 after buying an additional 22,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE FRT traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,474. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $97.87 and a 1-year high of $140.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.68.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.69%.
Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022, and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.
