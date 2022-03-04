$1.42 EPS Expected for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the highest is $1.46. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $5.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $5.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $6.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 27.49%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on FRT. TheStreet upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Capital One Financial upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,559,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,577,000 after acquiring an additional 372,411 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 337,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,976,000 after buying an additional 78,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,638,000 after buying an additional 22,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FRT traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,474. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $97.87 and a 1-year high of $140.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.69%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022, and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

