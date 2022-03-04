$1.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.50 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings. MicroStrategy reported earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $7.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The software maker reported ($8.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($9.92). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 104.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $134.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSTR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet raised MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $640.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR traded down $9.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $419.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,916. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $597.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $307.19 and a 52 week high of $891.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in MicroStrategy by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 55.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

