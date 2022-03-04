$1.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.85 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.87 billion. Intercontinental Exchange posted sales of $1.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year sales of $7.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.34 billion to $7.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.63 billion to $7.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.70.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,726 shares of company stock valued at $12,174,130 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 185,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 637,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,176,000 after purchasing an additional 30,322 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 297.8% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after buying an additional 37,502 shares in the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 206,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,997,000 after buying an additional 155,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock traded up $3.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.96. The stock had a trading volume of 205,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,269. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $109.04 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

